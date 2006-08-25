This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UPSTATE ARTS AND CRAFTS The South Salem Fine Art and Crafts Fair in South Salem, N.Y., features artisan pottery by the Krieger Family Potters and Cedar Lane Creations, and glasswork by the Jordan Collection. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Stevens Memorial United Methodist Church, 8 Shady Lane, South Salem, 914-273-4667, $8.

BIRD’S-EYE VIEW The New York Botanical Garden presents a bird walk on the garden’s premises, with a discussion on local birds and their native habitats. Saturday, 11 a.m., New York Botanical Garden, 200th Street and Kazimiroff Boulevard, Bronx, 718-817-8700, $20 general, $18 students and seniors, $5 children.