KICK-OFF Top of the Rock, Rockefeller Center’s observation deck, presents a football tailgating party, offering barbecue and children’s activities to celebrate the first game of the football season between the Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles. Friday, noon, Rockefeller Center, 50th Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-698-2000, $17.50 general, $16 seniors, $11.25 children.

LOCAL FLAVOR The Philipsburg Manor historic site in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., presents a “Green Corn Festival,” celebrating the Hudson River area’s Native American heritage. Perfomers Leaf Arrow and the Buffalo Creek Dancers, and storyteller Joe Cross are featured. Saturday–Monday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Philipsburg Manor, 381 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, 914-631-8200, $10 general, $9 seniors, $6 children.