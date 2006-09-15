Festivals
LANDMARK DISCOVERY The 14th annual Little Red Lighthouse Festival, sponsored by ConEdison, features storytelling from the children’s book “The Little Red Lighthouse,” which describes the background of Manhattan’s famous landmark. Saturday, noon–5 p.m., Fort Washington Park, 175th Street and the Hudson River, free. For complete information, go to nyc.gov/parks or call 311.
