CELEBRATING CHINATOWN The Lunar Stages Festival celebrates Chinatown’s artistic diversity with a program of film and performing arts. The festival kicks off with a performance by the Qi Shu Fang Peking Opera Company, and a screening of Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000). Tonight, 5:30 p.m., Columbus Park, at Mulberry and Bayard streets, 212-484-1216, free.

PRETTY PICTURES The Horticultural Society of New York and the American Society of Botanical Artists present the ninth annual International Juried Botanical Art Exhibition. The festival features 46 works by botanical artists who adhere to scientific accuracy in depicting flowers and plants. Tonight through Friday, November 17, noon–6 p.m., Horticultural Society of New York Gallery, 148 W. 37th St., between Seventh Avenue and Broadway, 13th floor, 212-757-0915 ext. 113, free. Call for viewing appointments.