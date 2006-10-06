This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GRAVESTONE TOUR The Green-Wood Cemetery presents “Angels and Accordions: A ‘Monumental’ Performance” as part as openhousenewyork, a city-wide cultural festival.”Angels” features an interactive walking tour, music, dance, and plays. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m., Green-Wood Cemetery, 25th Street at 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-768-7300, free.

CELEBRATING 14TH STREET The Union Square Autumn Fest features arts and crafts booths, music, and cooking demonstrations. Tastings of Napa Valley wines are included. Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Union Square Park, 14th Street and University Place, free. For more information, call 311.