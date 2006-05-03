Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CHERISHING HISTORY The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research and Docudrama presents a pre-release screening of “Image Before My Eyes: A History of Jewish Life in Poland Before the Holocaust.” Attendees receive complimentary copies of the DVD. Tonight, 7 p.m., YIVO Institute, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $10 general, $5 members and students.
