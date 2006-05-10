Film
REDFORD’S TURN The Sundance Institute partners with BAM for a presentation of movies from the Utah film festival. Selections include “The Short Life of Jose Antonio Gutierrez” and “American Blackout.” Friday through Sunday, May 21, times and prices vary, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., between St. Felix and Ashland streets, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100. For more information, go to www.bam.org.
