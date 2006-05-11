This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BROOKLYN STRUGGLE Adam Vardy’s “Mendy: A Question of Faith” (2006) depicts the struggles of a man who grew up in a conservative Brooklyn Jewish community. Tonight through Friday, May 26, show times vary, Cinema Village, 22 E. 12th St., between Fifth Avenue and University Place, 212-924-3363, $10 general, $7.50 students, $5.50 seniors and children.

REDFORD’S TURN The Sundance Institute partners with BAM for a presentation of movies from the Utah film festival. Selections include “The Short Life of Jose Antonio Gutierrez” (2005) and “American Blackout” (2006). Tomorrow through Sunday, May 21, times and prices vary, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., between St. Felix and Ashland streets, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100. For more information, go to www.bam.org.