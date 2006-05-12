Film
FILM AND MUSIC The musical ensemble VisionIntoArt performs the score to the 1920 film “Der Golem” during a live screening. The new score, composed by Betty Oliveiro, uses influences from Jewish and other cultural traditions. Friday, 8:30 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $21 general, $18 students and seniors, $16 students, $10 at doors.
