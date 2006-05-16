This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HULA HOOPS The Hawaii Cultural Foundation presents Pacifika, a weekend long festival of Hawaiian film. Filmmaker Eddie Kamae is celebrated on opening night with a presentation of his 2005 documentary, “Keepers of the Flame: The Cultural Legacy of Three Hawaiian Women.” Friday through Sunday, Friday, 6:30 p.m. screening and reception, Saturday, noon-6 p.m., Sunday, noon-6:30 p.m., various locations for screenings and workshops, 212-966-3378, $8 general, $6 members for screenings, $85 opening night reception. For a complete schedule, go to www.pacifika.org.

STUCK TO YOU Actors Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis star in Stanley Kramer’s 1958 drama, “The Defiant Ones,” a story about two escaped convicts handcuffed to each other. Monday, May 22, Lighthouse International, 111 E. 59th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 888-778-7575, $5 general, $3 members and students. Reservations strongly suggested.