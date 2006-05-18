Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
FROM THE EAST The film curator of the Shanghai Duolun Museum of Modern Art, Denis Zhu, and the curator of the Art Museum of the Forbidden City in Beijing, Shulin Zhao, present a four-day festival of video art from their respective cities. Films include Sun Xun’s “A Lie of Magician” (2005), and Zhou Hongxiang’s “The Red Flag Flies”(2005). Tomorrow through Sunday, screening times vary, Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave., between First and Second streets, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $5 members, students, and seniors.
