FROM THE EAST The film curator of Shanghai’s Duolun Museum of Modern Art, Denis Zhu, and the curator of the Art Museum of the Forbidden City in Beijing, Shulin Zhao, present a four-day festival of video art from their respective cities. Films include Sun Xun’s “A Life of Magician” (2005), and Zhou Hongxiang’s “The Red Flag Flies” (2005). Friday through Sunday, screening times vary, Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave., between 1st and 2nd streets, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $5 members, students, and seniors.

HULA HOOPS The Hawaii Cultural Foundation presents Pacifika, a weekendlong festival of Hawaiian film. Filmmaker Eddie Kamae is celebrated on opening night with a presentation of his 2005 documentary, “Keepers of the Flame: The Cultural Legacy of Three Hawaiian Women.” Friday through Sunday, Friday, 6:30 p.m. screening and reception, Saturday, noon-6 p.m., Sunday, noon-6:30 p.m., various locations for screenings and workshops, 212-966-3378, $8 general, $6 members for screenings, $85 opening night reception. For a complete schedule, go towww.pacifika.org.

SUNDANCE FINALE The independent filmmakers Allison Anders, Hal Hartley, David Russell, and John Waters participate in a panel discussion during the closing of the Sundance Institute at BAM festival. A simultaneous screening of four films by the directors precedes the talk. Janet Maslin moderates. Sunday, all screenings begin between noon and 12:15 p.m., discussion 2 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 30 Lafayette Ave., between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $20 for screenings and discussion, $15 for discussion only.

STUCK TO YOU Actors Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis star in Stanley Kramer’s 1958 drama, “The Defiant Ones,” a story about two escaped convicts. Monday, 7:30 p.m., Lighthouse International, 111 E. 59th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 888-778-7575, $5 general, $3 members and students. Reservations strongly suggested.