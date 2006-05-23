Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
REMEMBERING DEBBIE The Jewish Community Center presents a showing of Ann Coppel’s 2003 documentary, “A Journey of the Spirit,” which presents the life of the Jewish singer/songwriter Debbie Friedman. Ms. Friedman is known for melding contemporary melody with Jewish liturgy, transforming Jewish sacred music. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., the Jewish Community Center, 334 Amsterdam Ave. at 76th Street, 646-505-5708, $10 general, $8 members.
