SICILIAN FARE “Open Roads: New Italian Cinema” presents films by the newest generation of Italian filmmakers. Selections include “Il mio migliore nemico” (“My Best Enemy”) (2006), di 257 1502 350 1512rected by comedian Carlo Verdone, and Ferzan Ozpetek’s “Cuore sacro” (“Sacred Heart”) (2005), the story of a businesswoman who discovers her mother’s secret room in her house. Tomorrow through Friday, June 9, screening times vary, Walter Reade Theater, 165 W. 65th St. at Broadway, 212-875-5600, $10 general, $7 students, $6 members, $5 seniors. For more information, go towww.filmlinc.com.

FROM BELARUS Filmmaker Victor Dashuk presents his two-part documentary on the political struggles of Belarus, 558 1594 668 1604″Long Knives Night” (1997), and “Reporting From the Rabbit Hole” (2001). The two films were banned in Belarus and are being screened in public for the first time. Thursday through Wednesday, June 7, 9 p.m., Two Boots Pioneer Theater, 46 Ave. A, between 3rd and 4th streets, 212-591-0434, $6.50-$9.

TAKE THE FERRY The first Staten Island Film Festival opens with Armand Mastrioanni’s 2006 science fiction movie, “The Celestine Prophecy.” Thursday through Sunday, Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, screenings begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, screenings begin at 10 a.m., locations vary, 718-477-1400, $5. For more information, go towww.sifilmfestival.org.

KUBRICK ANALYZED The Museum of the Moving Image presents a monthlong retrospective of the work of director Stanley Kubrick. The museum’s chief curator, David Schwartz,presents a lecture on Kubrick’s fascination with violence and sexuality, followed by a screening of 1968’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Saturday, 1:30 p.m. lecture, 3 and 6:30 p.m. screenings, Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 for children ages 5-18, free for children under 5.