This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EASTERN ANIMATIONS BAM Rose Cinemas presents “The Exquisite World of Kihachiro Kawamoto,” a series of screenings of the Japanese filmmaker’s animated shorts. The festival also includes the premiere of Mr. Kawamoto’s new feature film “The Book of the Dead.” Tonight through Saturday, 4:30, 6:50, and 9:15 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-777-3456, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, children, and members.

CROSSWORD MANIA Director Patrick Creadon introduces his film “Wordplay” (2005), which explores the world of crossword puzzles. Crossword champions Jon Delfin and Ellen Ripstein are featured in the film, as well as celebrity puzzlers Jon Stewart and Ken Burns. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5-18, free for children under 5 and members.