This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BROOKLYN SHORTS The Brooklyn Independent Cinema Series presents an evening of short films. Ed Helms of “The Daily Show” stars in “Zombie Ameri can,” an “educational documentary” intended to clear up common misconceptions about zombies. Other selections include “Egg,” a miniature interpretation of “Moby Dick,” and “Moss,” a stop-motion animation in which two men become overgrown with lichen. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barbes, 376 9th St. at Sixth Avenue, Park Slope, Brooklyn 718-965-9177, free.

