REMEMBERING ODETS The Center for Jewish History presents a screening of playwright Clifford Odets’s film, “Paradise Lost” (1974). It tells the story of a middle-class husband and wife living in Depression-era America. The film stars Eli Wallch, Bernadette Peters, Fred Gwynne, and Jo Van Fleet.A discussion follows the screening. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $10 general, $5 students.

CHILD STARS Jane Powell and Dick Moore discuss their careers as child actors with film historian Foster Hirsch and the director of repertory programming at Film Forum, Bruce Goldstein.Mr. Moore was one of the original “Little Rascals,” and Ms. Powell’s first film was “Song of the Open Road” (1944). Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Film Forum, 209 W. Houston St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-727-8110, $10 general, $5 members.