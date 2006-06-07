This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

REMEMBERING ODETS The Center for Jewish History presents a screening of playwright Clifford Odets’s film “Paradise Lost” (1974). It tells the story of a middle-class husband and wife living in Depression-era America. The film stars Eli Wallch, Bernadette Peters,Fred Gwynne, and Jo Van Fleet.A discussion follows the screening. Tonight, 7 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $10 general, $5 students.

EXPERIMENTAL FILM Performance artist Laurie Anderson presents her short film, “Hidden Inside Mountains” (2005), in which she examines nature and dreams through theatrical spaces. The event is sponsored by Alt. Media, an experimental series. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children, free for members.