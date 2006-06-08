Film
CHILD STARS Jane Powell and Dick Moore discuss their careers as child actors with film historian Foster Hirsch and the director of repertory programming at Film Forum, Bruce Goldstein. Mr. Moore was one of the original “Little Rascals,” and Ms. Powell’s first film was “Song of the Open Road” (1944). Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Film Forum, 209 W. Houston St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-727-8110, $10 general, $5 members.
