This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EXPERIMENTAL FILM Performance artist Laurie Anderson presents her short film, “Hidden Inside Mountains” (2005), in which she examines nature and dreams through theatrical spaces. The event is sponsored by Alt. Media, an experimental series. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children, free for members.

LOVE IN NEW YORK The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents a screening of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” (1967), starring Jane Fonda and Robert Redford as newlyweds in New York. Mr. Simon presents a discussion about the film and his plays before the screening. Monday, 7:30 p.m., Academy Theater at Lighthouse International, 111 E. 59th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 888-778-7575, $5 general, $3 students and members. Reservations strongly suggested.

