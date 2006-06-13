Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SHORT STORIES Filmmaker Robert Altman presents a showcase of his short films, including “The Kathryn Reed Story” (1965), a love letter to his wife, and “Pot au feu” (1965), a film about drug use. An associate of Mr. Altman and a movie producer, Matthew Seig, is host of the event. Tonight, 7 p.m., Pioneer Theater, 133 E. 3rd St. at Avenue A, 800-595-4849, $30 general, $25 students, seniors, and members.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.