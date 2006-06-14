Film
COMEDY CENTRAL The Museum of the Moving Image presents a preview screening of Amy Sedaris’s comedy “Strangers with Candy” (2006), a film based on the television show of the same name. The screening is followed by a discussion with Ms. Sedaris and director Paul Dinello. Friday, 7:30 p.m., ImaginAsian Theater, 239 E. 59th St., between Second and Third avenues, 718-784-4520, $18 general, $12 members.
