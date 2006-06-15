This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREEK DRAMA The Museum of the Moving Image presents a screening of Angelos Frantzis’s “A Dog’s Dream” (“To Oneiro Tou Skylou”) (2005), the story of a young man who visits a psychic at night and is told he will meet his true love before dawn. The film stars Konstantinos Markoulakis and Peggy Trikalioti.The screening is presented in Greek with English subtitles. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children, free for children under 5 and members.