This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SWEDISH MYSTERY Scandinavia House presents “Nordic Noir: Crime Dramas From Sweden & Denmark,” a presentation series of popular television shows. The first presentations are four shows based on author Henning Mankell’s books about a detective working with his daughter in the police. Tomorrow through Thursday, July 13, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, 2:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave., between 37th and 38th streets, 212-879-9779, $8 Wednesday, $6 Thursday.

FROM BOSCH TO SCREEN The Pioneer Theater presents a screening of Polish-American filmmaker Lech Majewski’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights” (2004), about an art designer who spends the last days of her life in Venice. Thursday through Wednesday, June 28, 9 p.m., Two Boots Pioneer Theater, 155 E. 3rd St. at Avenue A, 212-591-0434, $9 general, $6.50 members.

CIVIL STRIFE The Museum of the Moving Image presents Vimukthi Jayasundara’s “The Forsaken Land” (2005), a film about the 20-year Sri Lankan civil war between the Sinhala government and the Liberation Tamil Tigers. Featured actors include Mahendra Perera and Kaushalya Fernando. Friday through Sunday, July 2, screening times vary, Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5-18, free for members and children under 5.