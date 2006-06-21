This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SWEDISH MYSTERY Scandinavia House presents “Nordic Noir: Crime Dramas From Sweden & Denmark,” a presentation series of popular television shows. The first presentations are four shows based on author Henning Mankell’s books about a detective working with his daughter, who is in the police department. Today through Thursday, July 13, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, 2:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave., between 37th and 38th streets, 212-879-9779, $8 Wednesday, $6 Thursday.

NABOKOV AND KUBRICK The Museum of the Moving Image presents a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s “Lolita” (1962) as part of a Kubrick retrospective series. Actors include James Mason, Peter Sellers, and Shelley Winters. Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5-18, free for members and children under 5.