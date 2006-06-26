This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CINEMATIC ANNIVERSARY Founders, board members, and directors of the weekly cinema series Ocularis celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series with hand-picked screenings of their favorite films. Movies include Ross McLaren’s “Sex Without Glasses” (1983), Jorge Furtado’s “Isle of Flowers” (1989), and Felix Samba N’Diaye’s “Les Malles” (1989). Tonight, 8 p.m., Galapagos, 70 N. 6th St., between Wythe and Kent avenues, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 646-420-0359, $6.

HOMELAND TRIBUTE The Center for Jewish History presents a screening of Yale Roe’s documentary “Jerusalem: The City Touched By God (1997).” A post screening discussion with the filmmaker includes a presentation of his memoir, “I Followed My Heart to Jerusalem” (Barricade). Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, free, reservations required.