HOMELAND TRIBUTE The Center for Jewish History presents a screening of Yale Roe’s documentary “Jerusalem: The City Touched By God (1997).” A post-screening discussion with the filmmaker includes a presentation of his memoir, “I Followed My Heart to Jerusalem” (Barricade). Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, free, reservations required.
