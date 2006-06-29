This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOMELAND TRIBUTE The Center for Jewish History presents a screening of Yale Roe’s documentary “Jerusalem: The City Touched By God (1997).” A post-screening discussion with the filmmaker includes a presentation of his memoir, “I Followed My Heart to Jerusalem” (Barricade).Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, free, reservations required.

KUBRICK RETROSPECTIVE The Museum of the Moving Image continues its retrospective of work by Stanley Kubrick with two screenings, “A Clockwork Orange” (1971), featuring Malcolm McDowell, and “Barry Lyndon” (1975), featuring Ryan O’Neal. Saturday and Sunday, 1:30 and 4 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5-18, free for children under 5 and members.