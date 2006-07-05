This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

IDOL EYES The Jewish Museum presents Idol Worship, a program of video art by Ariela Plotkin and Benny Nemerofsky Ramsay that explores the Biblical prohibition against idol worship. Mr. Ramsay’s “Audition Tape”(2003) explores his homosexuality through celebrity worship, and Ms. Plotkin’s “Aishet Chayil (Woman of Valor)” (2005) explores the changing perspectives of body image in modern society. Through Thursday, October 26, Saturday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5:45 p.m.,Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-423-3200, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, free for children and members.

AFRICAN FILM The 5th annual Historic Harlem Parks Film Festival presents “Through African Eyes and Prized Pieces,” featuring African and African Diaspora films and documentaries. The 10-day festival takes place every Wednesday and Thursday through the first week of August in one of four Harlem parks and the Harlem Meer in Central Park. Films include Imunga Ivanga’s “Dole” (1992), and Yvonne Smith and Harlen Freezer’s “Parliament Funkadelic: One Nation Under a Groove” (2002). Tonight through Thursday, August 3, 7 p.m., locations vary, 212-352-1720, free. For complete information, go to africanfilmny.org.

SOUTH AFRICAN STRUGGLE BAMcinematek presents the premiere of Thomas Allen Harris’s “Twelve Disciples of Nelson Mandela” (2005), a part-documentary, part-fictional film about the African National Congress.A discussion with the filmmaker follows the screening. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Peter Jay Sharp Building, BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members.