DUTCH DREAMS The Museum of the Moving Image presents Nanouk Leopold’s Dutch film “Guernsey” (2006), which follows a woman who re-examines her life after the suicide of a colleague. The film features actresses Maria Kraakman and Fedja van Huet. Friday through Friday, July 14, Friday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, 1:30 p.m., the Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5-18, free for children under 5 and members.
