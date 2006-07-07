Film
KUBRICK CONTINUED The Museum of the Moving Image continues its retrospective of work by director Stanley Kubrick with two screenings, “The Shining” (1980), and “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999). Saturday and Sunday, “The Shining,” 1:30 p.m., “Eyes Wide Shut,” 4 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5–18, free for children under 5 and members.
