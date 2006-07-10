Film
AFRICAN FILM “Through African Eyes and Prized Pieces,” the fifth annual Historic Harlem Parks Film Festival, offers screenings of Mark Dornford-May’s “UCarmen Khayelitsha” (2005) and Thomas Allen Harris’s “Twelve Disciples of Nelson Mandela” (2005). A performance by the Brazilian dance and capoeira company Grupo Ribeiro is also featured. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m., Morningside Park, 113th Street and Morningside Drive, 212-352-1720, free. For complete information, go to africanfilmny.org.
