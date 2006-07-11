This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DIVERSE FILMS The Socrates Sculpture Park and the Museum of the Moving Image present Outdoor Cinema, a summerlong film festival celebrating the cultural diversity of Queens. Ingmar Bergman’s “Wild Strawberries” (1957) follows a professor who reflects on his life as he travels to receive an award. Films are screened every Wednesday through the end of August. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Boulevard at Broadway, Long Island City, Queens, 718-956-1819, free.

AFRICAN FILM “Through African Eyes and Prized Pieces,” the fifth annual Historic Harlem Parks Film Festival, offers screenings of Mark Dornford-May’s “UCarmen Khayelitsha” (2005) and Thomas Allen Harris’s “Twelve Disciples of Nelson Mandela” (2005). A performance by the Brazilian dance and capoeira company Grupo Ribeiro is also featured. Tomorrow and Thursday, 7 p.m., Morningside Park, 113th Street and Morningside Drive, 212-352-1720, free. For complete information, go to africanfilmny.org.

MEAN GUYS BAMcinématek presents a two-week series focusing on cinematic bad guys.The festival opens with screenings of Tod Browning’s “Dracula” (1931), featuring lead villain Bela Lugosi, and Robert Mamoulian’s “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” (1931), featuring Fredric March and Miriam Hopkins. Thursday through Sunday, July 30, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members.