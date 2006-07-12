The New York Sun

DIVERSE FILMS The Socrates Sculpture Park and the Museum of the Moving Image present Outdoor Cinema, a summerlong film festival celebrating the cultural diversity of Queens. Ingmar Bergman’s “Wild Strawberries” (1957) follows a professor who reflects on his life as he travels to receive an award. Films are screened every Wednesday through the end of August. Tonight, 7 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Boulevard at Broadway, Long Island City, Queens, 718-956-1819, free.

