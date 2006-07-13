Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MEAN GUYS BAMcinématek presents a two-week series focusing on cinematic bad guys.The festival opens with screenings of Tod Browning’s “Dracula” (1931), featuring lead villain Bela Lugosi, and Robert Mamoulian’s “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” (1931), featuring Fredric March and Miriam Hopkins. Tonight through Sunday, July 30, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members.
