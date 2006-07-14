This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOVIE HIGHS The Two Boots Pioneer Theater presents the Her Voice Her View film festival, featuring films created by female directors, producers, and actresses. The festival opens with a screening of Gabrielle Savage Dockterman’s “Missing In America” (2005), featuring Danny Glover and Zoe Weizenbaum. Other films featured include Joslyn Rose Lyons’s “Soundz of Spirit” (2003), a documentary about spirituality in hip-hop featuring Andre 3000 of Outkast, KRS-1, and DJ Q-bert. Saturday through Saturday, July 29, times vary, Two Boots Pioneer Theater, 155 E. 3rd St. at Avenue A, 212-591-0434, $9 general, $6.50 members. For complete information, go to twoboots.com/pioneer.

MEAN GUYS BAMcinématek presents a two-week series focusing on cinematic bad guys. The festival opens with screenings of Tod Browning’s “Dracula” (1931), featuring lead villain Bela Lugosi, and Robert Mamoulian’s “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” (1931), featuring Fredric March and Miriam Hopkins. Through Sunday, July 30, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members.

IDOL EYES The Jewish Museum presents Idol Worship, a program of video art by Ariela Plotkin and Benny Nemerofsky Ramsay that explores the Biblical prohibition against idol worship. Mr. Ramsey’s “Audition Tape” (2003) explores his homosexuality through celebrity worship, and Ms. Plotkin’s “Aishet Chayil” (“Woman of Valor”) (2005) explores the changing perspectives of body image in modern society. Through Thursday, October 26, Saturday–Wednesday, 11 a.m.–5:45 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., the Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-423-3200, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, free for children and members.