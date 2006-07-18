This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEYOND BUGS BUNNY BAMcinématek presents Animation Around the World, a program of films featured in international animation film festivals.The series begins with screenings of works by director Paul Driessen, including 1972’s “Le Blue Perdu,” and 2000’s “The Boy Who Saw the Iceberg.” Through Monday, July 31, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.

MOVIE INSTALLATION The Museum of the Moving Image presents a screening of the 12 episodes of John English and William Witney’s “The Adventures of Captain Marvel” (1941). The screenings take place inside Tut’s Fever Movie Palace, a theater and art installation created by Red Grooms and Lysiane Luong. Saturday through Friday, October 13, 1 and 3 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5–18, free for children under 5 and members.