INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR The Museum of the Moving Image presents the Independent World Cinema Showcase, a series of films from Turkey, Taiwan, Iran, Brazil, and New York. The festival begins with screenings of Fatih Akin’s “Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul” (2005), and Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s “Three Times” (2005), about two lovers who travel through different periods in Taiwan’s history. Friday through Friday, September 1, 7:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5–18, free for children under 5 and members.