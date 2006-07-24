Film
TRUFFLED POPCORN Suba restaurant presents Suba Monday Movie Night. Up next is Pedro Almodóvar’s “High Heels” (1991). The screening includes a three-course dinner and a snack of truffled popcorn. Tonight, 8:30 p.m., Suba, 109 Ludlow St., between Delancey and Rivington streets, 212-982-5714, $35.
