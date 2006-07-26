The New York Sun

TRAVELING MUSIC The Socrates Sculpture Park and the Museum of the Moving Image present Outdoor Cinema, a summerlong film festival celebrating the cultural diversity of Queens. Tony Gatlif’s Romanian documentary “Latcho Dom” (1993) follows Gypsy bands throughout Asia and Europe. Films are screened every Wednesday through the end of August. Tonight, 7 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Boulevard at Broadway, Long Island City, Queens, 718-956-1819, free.

SCANNER DARKLY The Film Society of Lincoln Center presents “Scanners: the 2006 New YorkVideo Festival,” featuring new works in new media. The festival opens with a discussion of the work of movie and music video director Hype Williams. Writer Armond White is host of the event. Tonight, 8:30 p.m., Walter Reade Theater, Lincoln Center, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, W. 65th Street, between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-496-3809, $10 general, $7 students, $6 members, $5 seniors and children. For complete information, go to filmlinc.com.

