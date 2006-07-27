This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FAMILY INTRIGUE The Philoctetes Center at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute kicks off its summer chamber film series with a screening of Jacques Demy’s “Peau d’âne” (“Donkey Skin”) (1970), featuring Catherine Denueve, about a king who attempts to marry his daughter after vowing to only wed a woman more beautiful than his dead wife.The head of Koch Lorber Films, Richard Lorber, moderates the screening. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., the Philoctetes Center, 247 E. 82nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 3rd floor, 646-422-0645, free.

GLASS AND DRACULA The Celebrate Brooklyn! festival and Carnegie Hall present a screening of “Dracula” (1931) with an accompanying score by Philip Glass and the Kronos Quartet, who perform the piece live with the film.The Slavic Soul Party performs its combination of Gypsy, Balkan, and funk rhythms after the screening. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Prospect Park Bandshell, Prospect Park West and 9th Street, Brooklyn, 718-855-7882, $3.