CARTOON GOODNESS BAMcinématek’s “Animation Around the World”series concludes with screenings of films presented during the Clermont-Ferrand Festival du Count-Metrage film festival in France. Tonight, 4:30, 6:50, and 9:15 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members.

UPTOWN SCREENINGS The Historic Harlem Parks Film Festival concludes with screenings of Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambety’s “Hyenas” (1992), and Royce Osborne’s”All on a Mardi Gras Day” (2003). A performance by the Ivory Coast’s Kotchegna Dance Company is also included. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m., Central Park, Harlem Meer, Charles A. Dana Discovery Center, 110th Street and Lenox Avenue, 212-749-7289, free.

AMERICAN WESTERNS An assistant curator of the Whitney Museum, Henriette Huldisch, presents screenings from the museum’s video holdings illustrating the development of the American West. The program includes a screening of Walter De Maria’s “Hardcore” (1969). Thursday, 7 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 212-570-7715, $8 general, $6 students, seniors, and members.