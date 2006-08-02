The New York Sun

Join
National

Film

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Film
Film

UPTOWN SCREENINGS The Historic Harlem Parks Film Festival concludes with screenings of Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambety’s “Hyenas” (1992), and Royce Osborne’s “All on a Mardi Gras Day” (2003). A performance by the Ivory Coast’s Kotchegna Dance Company is also included. Tonight and tomorrow, 7 p.m., Central Park, Harlem Meer, Charles A. Dana Discovery Center, 110th Street and Lenox Avenue, 212-749-7289, free.

AMERICAN WESTERNS An assistant curator of the Whitney Museum, Henriette Huldisch, presents screenings from the museum’s video holdings illustrating the development of the American West. The program includes a screening of Walter De Maria’s “Hardcore” (1969). Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 212-570-7715, $8 general, $6 students, seniors, and members.

JE NE SAIS QUOI BAMcinématek presents “The Leading Men of French Cinema,” a series of films featuring 17 stars of the Gallic screen. The series begins with a screening of Marcel Pagnol’s “The Baker’s Wife” (1938). Tomorrow through Sunday, August 27, BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general. $7 students, seniors, and members.

Film
Film

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use