AMERICAN WESTERNS An assistant curator of the Whitney Museum, Henriette Huldisch, presents screenings from the museum’s video holdings illustrating the development of the American West. The program includes a screening of Walter De Maria’s “Hardcore” (1969). Tonight, 7 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 212-570-7715, $8 general, $6 students, seniors, and members.

JE NE SAIS QUOI BAMcinématek presents “The Leading Men of French Cinema,” a series of films featuring 17 stars of the Gallic screen. The series begins with a screening of Marcel Pagnol’s “The Baker’s Wife” (1938). Tonight through Sunday, August 27, BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general. $7 students, seniors, and members.