Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MOVIES ON THE SHORE The Coney Island Museum presents the Coney Island Saturday Night Film Series, featuring screenings of William Morgan’s “The Violent Years” (1956) and Heidi Sjursen’s “Frenchie the Clown” (2006). Popcorn is included. Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Coney Island Museum, 1208 Surf Ave., between Stillwell Avenue and W. 12th Street, Brooklyn, 718-372-5159, $5.
