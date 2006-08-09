This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNDER THE STARS The Summer on the Hudson festival presents an evening outdoor screening of Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly’s “On the Town” (1949), featuring Kelly and Frank Sinatra. Tonight, 8:30 p.m., Riverside Park South, Pier 1, 68th Street and the Hudson River, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.

SATELLITE Pioneer Theater presents Jeff Winner’s “Satellite” (2004), about a group of friends who dare each other to do the things that frighten them the most. Actors include Karl Geary, Stephanie Szostak, and Pell James. Tonight through Tuesday, August 15, 9 p.m., Two Boots Pioneer Theater, 155 E. 3rd St., between avenues A and B, 212-591-0434, $9 general, $6.50 members.