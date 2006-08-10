This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ART HOUSE Anthology Film Archives presents Matthew Porterfield’s debut feature film, “Hamilton” (2006), which follows a young family over the course of a summer weekend in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of the same name. Tomorrow through Thursday, August 17, Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at 2nd Street, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

IRAN’S ANCIENT CITY The Museum of the Moving Image presents “Voices of Bam” (2005), a documentary about survivors of the December 2003 Iranian earthquake that took the lives of more than 40,000 and left the city’s 2,000–year–old Bam Citadel in ruins. The film is directed by Aliona van der Horst and Maasja Ooms. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718–784–0077, free.

DIASPORIC OFFERINGS Riverside Church and ArtMattan present the monthlong African Diaspora Summer Film Series. This week’s screenings include Michael Franti’s documentary “I Know I Am Not Alone” (2005), about the director’s travels through Israel, Iraq, and the Palestine Authority, and Rolf de Heer’s “The Tracker” (2002), about an Australian Aborigine who aids three policeman in tracking down a criminal. Tomorrow and Saturday, tomorrow, 7 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., between 120th and 122nd streets, 212-870-6784, $10 general, $7 children, $40 for five screenings.

BROOKLYN MOVIES This month, BAMcinématek presents “The Leading Men of French Cinema,” a series of films featuring 17 stars of the Gallic screen. Featured screenings this week include Claude Chabrol’s “Les cousins” (1959) and Jacques Becker’s “Casque D’Or” (1952). The repertory film program also presents “Raising Hell: the Films of Sam Peckinpah,” celebrating the director’s various Western films. Screenings include “The Getaway” (1972) and “The Ballad of Cable Hogue” (1970). “Gallic” through Sunday, August 27, “Peckinpah” through Tuesday, August 29, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.