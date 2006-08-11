This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ART HOUSE Anthology Film Archives presents Matthew Porterfield’s debut feature film, “Hamilton” (2006), which follows a young family during a summer weekend in the northeast Baltimore neighborhood of the same name. Friday through Thursday, August 17, Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at 2nd Street, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

IRAN’S ANCIENT CITY The Museum of the Moving Image presents “Voices of Bam” (2005), a documentary about survivors of the December 2003 Iranian earthquake that took the lives of more than 40,000 and left the city’s 2,000 year–old Bam Citadel in ruins.The film is directed by Aliona van der Horst and Maasja Ooms. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718–784–0077, free.

MOVIES ON THE SHORE The Coney Island Museum presents the “Coney Island Saturday Night Film Series,” featuring screenings of William Winckler’s “Frankenstein vs. the Creature From Blood Cove” (2005), which pays homage to the classic Frankenstein films. Popcorn is included. Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Coney Island Museum, 1208 Surf Ave., between Stillwell Avenue and W. 12th Street, Brooklyn, 718-372-5159, $5.

DIASPORIC OFFERINGS Riverside Church and ArtMattan present the monthlong “African Diaspora Summer Film Series.” This week’s screenings include Michael Franti’s documentary “I Know I Am Not Alone” (2005), about the director’s travels through Israel, Iraq, and the Palestine Authority, and Rolf de Heer’s “The Tracker” (2002), about an Australian Aborigine who aids three policeman in tracking down a criminal. Friday and Saturday, tomorrow, 7 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., between 120th and 122nd streets, 212-870-6784, $10 general, $7 children, $40 for five screenings.

BROOKLYN MOVIES This month, BAMcinématek presents “The Leading Men of French Cinema,” a series of films featuring 17 stars of the Gallic screen. Featured screenings this week include Claude Chabrol’s “Les cousins” (1959) and Jacques Becker’s “Casque D’Or” (1952). The repertory film program also presents “Raising Hell: the Films of Sam Peckinpah,” celebrating the director’s various Western films. Screenings include “The Getaway” (1972) and “The Ballad of Cable Hogue” (1970). “Gallic” through Sunday, August 27, “Peckinpah” through Tuesday, August 29, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.

IDOL WORSHIP The Jewish Museum presents Idol Worship, a program of video art by Ariela Plotkin and Benny Nemerofsky Ramsay that explores the Biblical prohibition against idol worship. Mr. Ramsay’s “Audition Tape” (2003) explores his homosexuality through celebrity worship, and Ms. Plotkin’s “Aishet Chayil (Woman of Valor)” (2005) explores the changing perspectives of body image in modern society. Through Thursday, October 26, Saturday–Wednesday, 11 a.m.–5:45 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., the Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-423-3200, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, free for children and members.