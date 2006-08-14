This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DIASPORIC OFFERINGS

Riverside Church and ArtMattan present the monthlong African Diaspora Summer Film Series. This week’s screenings include Bernie Casey’s drama “The Dinner” (1997), about three successful black businessmen, and Yvonne Welbon’s documentary “Sisters in Cinema” (2003), which honors female pioneers in black film. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., between 120th and 122nd streets, 212-870-6784, $10 general, $7 children, $40 for five screenings.

BACKGROUND NOISE

Symphony Space’s Supporting Cast Film Series presents Fritz Lang’s “The Big Heat” (1953), featuring supporting cast members Gloria Grahame and Jocelyn Brando, and Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets” (1973), featuring Harvey Keitel and Robert and David Carradine.Saturday and Sunday, 5:15 and 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $6 members.