The New York Sun

Join
National

Film

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Film
Film

DIASPORIC OFFERINGS

Riverside Church and ArtMattan present the monthlong African Diaspora Summer Film Series. This week’s screenings include Bernie Casey’s drama “The Dinner” (1997), about three successful black businessmen, and Yvonne Welbon’s documentary “Sisters in Cinema” (2003), which honors female pioneers in black film. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., between 120th and 122nd streets, 212-870-6784, $10 general, $7 children, $40 for five screenings.

BACKGROUND NOISE

Symphony Space’s Supporting Cast Film Series presents Fritz Lang’s “The Big Heat” (1953), featuring supporting cast members Gloria Grahame and Jocelyn Brando, and Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets” (1973), featuring Harvey Keitel and Robert and David Carradine.Saturday and Sunday, 5:15 and 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $6 members.

Film
Film

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use