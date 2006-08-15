This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WATCH YOUR BACK The River to River festival presents the “Now That’s HIP! Movie Nights” series, featuring a screening of Sam Fuller’s “Pick Up on South Street” (1953), about a pickpocket who becomes a target for espionage agents.

Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Elevated Acre Park, 55 Water St., between Coenties Slip East and Old Slip, 212-945-0505, free.

DOCUMENTING DUBLIN Anthology Film Archives presents Peter Lennon’s “Rocky Road to Dublin” (1967), about the Catholic Church’s influence on 1960s Ireland. The screening is followed by a showing of director Paul Duane’s “The Making of the Rocky Road to Dublin” (2006). Thursday through Wednesday, August 23, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at 2nd Street, 212-505-5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

HOMETOWN MOVIES The IFC Film Center presents the “True/False Goes New York” documentary film festival, featuring domestic selections. Screenings include Mike Akel’s “Chalk” (2006), about three novice teachers who navigate the city’s public school system, and Marc Isaacs’s “Someday My Prince Will Come” (2005), about the lovelife of an 11-year-old boy. Monday and Tuesday, August 22, 7 p.m., IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave. at 3rd Street, 212-924-7771, $10.